ALL BEST ICO Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $4,604.43 and $53.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO launched on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries.ALLBI switched fully to BSC when all updates and SWAPs were performed and all tokens replaced with the new BEP-20.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.