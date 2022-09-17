Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Allakos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allakos by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allakos by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

