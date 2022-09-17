AllSafe Price Up 94.7% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 113.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $80,873.31 and $67.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029753 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000365 BTC.
AllSafe Coin Profile
ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AllSafe
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.
