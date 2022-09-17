AllSafe Price Up 94.7% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 113.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $80,873.31 and $67.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

