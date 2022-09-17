Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Price Target Cut to €10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Almirall from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Almirall has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

