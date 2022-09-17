Aloha (ALOHA) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar. Aloha has a total market cap of $291,536.24 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aloha’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

