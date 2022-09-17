Alpha Coin (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,700.00

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $20,700.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00608095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00260812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009776 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

