Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $239.06 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

