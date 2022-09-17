Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Insider Lisa Jane Gordon Purchases 5,665 Shares

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 5,665 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.75) per share, with a total value of £101,970 ($123,211.70).

Alpha FX Group Stock Up 5.3 %

AFX opened at GBX 1,800 ($21.75) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,788.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,874.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £759.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3,333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alpha FX Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,470 ($29.85).

Alpha FX Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

