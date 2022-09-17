Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $130.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

