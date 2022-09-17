Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Raised to $225.00 at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $191.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

AMR stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

