Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.86 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

