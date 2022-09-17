Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.0138

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $23,793.86 and $26,939.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065187 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $ALPHR token is a utility token. The token will be required to access some functionalities of the Alphr platform and pay for the fees, specifically creating a new AMT pool. In addition to this, 75% of the protocol fees will be utilized to remunerate Alphr users providing liquidity on Uniswap in exchange for the service they are providing to the protocol and Alphr ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

