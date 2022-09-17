Amalgamated Bank Buys 197 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.1 %

MSCI opened at $456.68 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

