Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.