Amalgamated Bank Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

A opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $177.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.