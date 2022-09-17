Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

