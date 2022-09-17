Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,960 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

