Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,091 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.