Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,630 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.33 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

