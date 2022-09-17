Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,398 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

GPN stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

