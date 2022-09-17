Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

