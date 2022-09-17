Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

