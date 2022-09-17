Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 3.7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 29,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,817,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $504.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 35,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 98.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.