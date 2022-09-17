Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 520 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $131.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

