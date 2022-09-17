Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 520 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $131.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.