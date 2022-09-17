Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mathes Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

