Ambrosus (AMB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.21 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $22.90 million and $14.21 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,063,483 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

