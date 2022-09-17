AMEPAY Hits 1-Day Volume of $64,304.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMEPAY’s official website is amepay.io.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.