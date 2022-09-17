American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sells 5,519 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE AMH opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.