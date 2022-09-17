American Trust Acquires New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unity Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,537,000 after purchasing an additional 350,006 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 888.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 40.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 162.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

