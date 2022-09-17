AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $118.95 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

