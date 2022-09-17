Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flowserve Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE FLS opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

