Analysts Offer Predictions for Flowserve Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

