Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $28.17

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.29. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

