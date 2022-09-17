Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $39.29

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,773,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Aramark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,534,000 after buying an additional 117,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.39 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

