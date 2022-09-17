Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $219.86

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BIDU opened at $123.69 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

