Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Target Price at $71.00

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

