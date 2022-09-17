Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,668.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$837.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$17.45 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

