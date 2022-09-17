Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $147.67

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Endava stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Endava by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Endava by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 26.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

