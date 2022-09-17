Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $147.67

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Endava Stock Performance
Endava stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.
Institutional Trading of Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.