Analysts Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) PT at $11.38

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.93 and a beta of 1.61. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

