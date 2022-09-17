Analysts Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) PT at $11.38

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.
In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.93 and a beta of 1.61. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
