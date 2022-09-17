Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $28.33

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 16.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 538,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 115,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

