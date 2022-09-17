Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $28.33

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Golar LNG stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
