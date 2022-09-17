Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOSS. Barclays lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $151,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

