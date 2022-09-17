Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Target Price at $39.63

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $120,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,593 shares of company stock worth $307,687. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $4,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 83.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nkarta by 64.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $7,392,000.

NKTX opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $653.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

