Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,042.50

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,042.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.97.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

