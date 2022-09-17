Analyzing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science -3.09% -0.41% -0.28% Lizhi 0.32% 2.59% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integral Ad Science and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 6 1 3.00 Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.58%. Lizhi has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 831.21%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Lizhi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 3.64 -$52.44 million ($0.07) -108.56 Lizhi $332.60 million 0.13 -$19.97 million $0.02 42.98

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lizhi beats Integral Ad Science on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

