Anchor Neural World Price Tops $0.0014 (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $398,896.63 and approximately $97,939.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is anw.foundation. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation.

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token”

