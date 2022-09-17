Ankr Hits Market Capitalization of $329.76 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $329.76 million and $36.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

