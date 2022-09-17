Anpario (LON:ANP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 475 ($5.74) on Wednesday. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 442 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 710 ($8.58). The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £113.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,261.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 563.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

