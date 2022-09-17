ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.64.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.41. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

