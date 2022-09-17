Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

ATRS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antares Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

