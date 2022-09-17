Apella Capital LLC Buys 248 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 139,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

